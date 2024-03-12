MS Dhoni inches from achieving what AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle have not as CSK skipper gears up for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Legendary cricket captain MS Dhoni is all set to return to action with his fans sitting in anticipation to see him back in the yellow for the Chennai Super Kings. After saying that he was considering playing in the IPL 2024 last year, the captain cool has made his promise and will be seen in action on March 22 when CSK host Royal Challengers Bangalore for the season opener at Chepauk. His records are just a reflection of his legacy in the cash-rich league and he stands on the verge of registering a pretty rare record for CSK.

The 42-year-old cricketer is inches away from achieving what the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have not done for their IPL franchises. Dhoni is 43 runs away from becoming only the second CSK cricketer and fourth overall to have 5000 runs for a single IPL franchise in T20 cricket. He currently has 4957 runs for the Yellow Army and will join the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina as the only other players in the 5000 club for a single team.

Virat Kohli leads the chart, Raina follows him

Notably, Virat Kohli, who has been one of the rare cricketers to play for a single IPL franchise, has scored the most 7263 runs for RCB in T20 cricket. He is by far leading the pack with Suresh Raina is a distant second. Raina has 5529 runs for CSK, while Rohit has made 5314 runs for MI.

Most runs for an IPL team in T20 cricket:

Virat Kohli: 7263 runs

Suresh Raina: 5529 runs

Rohit Sharma: 5314 runs

MS Dhoni: 4957 runs

MS Dhoni's long-hair avatar viral on social media

It seems the legendary cricketer will hang his boots from IPL the way he started his International career. He is back in his old avatar of long hair and has set the Internet on fire with his nostalgic look. Dhoni has joined the CSK camp and has hit the ground running to train ahead of the new season.

CSK shared a picture of Dhoni with a bandana, captioning it as "Bandanas just got a lot cooler!."