MS Dhoni calls it time but fans can still watch 'Thala' in IPL donning the CSK jersey

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The news came out as a shock for every cricket lover across the world as nobody saw it coming. The good news for all Mahi fans is that he will continue his cricketing journey in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE.

Dhoni achieved a lot of success in international cricket but the Indian Premier League remained a significant part of his life. After Dhoni-led the young Indian side to inaugural T20 World Cup triumph in 2007, BCCI decided to start a franchise cricket league in India of 20-over format. Eight teams were announced to be the part of the first season of IPL. In the very first auction of the cash-rich league, Dhoni went for a whopping 1.5 million dollar to Chennai Super Kings, which was the highest in the opening season.

Dhoni gave his all to the Chennai franchise and made it one of the most successful teams in the league's history. Dhoni was appointed as the captain of CSK after the auction proceedings. Dhoni went on to guide CSK in the play-off stages of every edition of the tournament they played. The feat achieved by only the Yellow Army. He led them to three-IPL title reign.

Dhoni is one of the most loved players of the game but the love he received from the people of Chennai is beyond words. After almost 13 years, Chennai Super Kings and Dhoni's name are taken in one breath and for Chennai's people, MSD is their "Thala".

Dhoni's close friend and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from the international cricket a few minutes after the former's declaration.

Earlier on Friday, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, as well as side's star players Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar were among the members of the franchise who took the charter plane to Chennai for the six-day training camp.

The training camp is scheduled between August 15-20 for the preparations ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

