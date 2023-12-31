Most international hundreds, IPL Orange Cap: Shubman Gill reveals his 2023 goals on New Year's Eve

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND INSTAGRAM/SHUBMANGILL Shubman Gill during the ODI series against Australia in September 2023

India's star cricketer Shubman Gill highlighted his journey in the year 2023 through an Instagram post on New Year's Eve on Sunday. Gill also revealed a list of goals he had set for 2023 and shared some memorable moments throughout the year.

The 24-year-old top-order batter enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2023 and established himself as a crucial part of the Indian cricket team across formats. He showed remarkable consistency with almost 3000 runs and also claimed ten centuries to round off the year 2023 as India's one of the best performers.

Gill had set pretty tough goals for 2023 and he achieved almost all of them. His first goal was to score the most international hundreds and he pulled off seven centuries, one less than leader Virat Kohli. Gill had also targeted the World Cup and IPL Orange Cap in 2023 and produced his best efforts.

India reached the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 where Gill scored 354 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.25 with four fifties. He was not able to pull off expectations at the World Cup in India but dominated the Indian Premier League 2023 with 890 runs in 17 innings to fulfil his goal of winning the Orange Cap.

In his post, Gill admitted that the end of the year 2023 was not a happy one as India lost the World Cup and Boxing Day Test against South Africa but said that he is proud of his and his team's efforts.

"Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe," Shubman Gill wrote in his Instagram post. "With 2023 coming to an end, the year has been full of experiences, some great fun and other great learnings. The end of the year didn’t go as planned, but I can proudly say we came ever so close to our goals, giving everything we had. The coming year brings its own challenges and opportunities. Hopefully, we’ll get closer to our goals in 2024. I hope all of you find love, joy, and strength in everything you do."

In 2023, Gill's best outcomes came in international cricket where he topped the scoring chart with 2154 runs in 52 innings with the help of seven hundreds. He was also a leading run-getter in ODIs in 2023 and also displayed his fielding skills with the highest 24 catches.

