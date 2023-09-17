Mohammed Siraj dedicates his prize money to Colombo, Kandy ground staff for tireless efforts

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj with Asia Cup 2023 trophy

Mohammed Siraj helped India win the Asia Cup 2023 title by bowling a sensational spell in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17. He won the hearts of many by making a kind gesture after the match. Siraj was given the Player of the Match award for taking six wickets. He decided to donate the prize money of USD $5,000 (INR 4,15,452) to the ground staff at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Fans will remember this tournament for many reasons, including the constant interruption from the rain from day one. India's opening game against Pakistan was washed out while their Super 4 clash was pushed to the reserve day due to heavy rain. But the ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium displayed remarkable efforts to ensure a successful tournament and won the praises of both captains after the final.

Siraj also acknowledged the efforts of the ground staff during the post-match presentation and donated all of his prize money. "This cash prize goes to the groundsmen," Siraj said. "This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them."

Mohammed Siraj delivers record-laden figures:

After being forced to bowl first, the premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered Kusal Perera's wicket in the first over. Siraj bowled a maiden over to add some pressure and then turned the heat in the fourth over of the game by picking four valuable wickets. He finished with six for 21 figures while Hardik Pandya took three wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka on just 50 runs.

Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in a single over in an ODI innings. He also achieved a major record after taking his fifth wicket in his first 16 deliveries to become the fastest to claim a five-fer in ODI history. He also became the first-ever pacer to take six wickets in Asia Cup history and delivered the fourth-best figures in ODIs for India.

Latest Cricket News