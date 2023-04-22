MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians are all set to play the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at their home ground on Saturday. MI won their previous three games and will want to continue the momentum. On the other hand, PBKS will want to bounce back from their previous loss and register a win. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

​Pitch Report - MI vs PBKS

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 185. It decreases to 174 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Wankhede Stadium favours the batters and a high-scoring match can b expected. The pitch also offers help to spinners and pacers.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 9 T20I matches played at this venue, 4 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 5 time. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 185

Average 2nd Innings scores: 174

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 160/10 (20 Ov) by SL vs IND

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

