MI vs GG Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in the 12th match of the Women's Premier League on the 14th of March, Tuesday. While Mumbai will want to continue their winning-streak, Gujarat will want to bounce back from their previous loss and register victory.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 12th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be held on the 14th of March, Tuesday.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 12th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between MI and GG will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 12th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between MI and GG will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 12th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between MI and GG will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 12th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between MI and GG will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Gujarat Giants squad: Sneh Rana, Sushma Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.

