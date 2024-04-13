MI vs CSK pitch report, IPL 2024: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2023

MI vs CSK pitch report: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to revive historic rivalry in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Both teams shared 10 IPL trophies between them and are mounting a title challenge for the record sixth title this season.

After losing the first three games in a row, Mumbai Indians registered two big wins in the last two matches at home. They chased down a 197-run target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with seven wickets and 27 balls remaining with an impressive all-round performance.

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK returned to winning ways by beating high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game at home. Chennai's all three wins of the 2024 season have come at home as they look for their first away win of the season at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai lead the head-to-head record against Chennai but have won just one of the last five encounters between the two giants.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium supports batters in T20 cricket with short boundaries and quick outfield. Mumbai were restricted to just 125 in the first IPL 2024 game at this venue but they posted 234 against Delhi and easily chased down 197 against Bengaluru in the last two games here so fans can expect another high-scoring clash on Sunday.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 172

Average second innings score: 161

Highest total scored: 240/3 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 230/8 by England vs South Africa

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 by India women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 143/6 by West Indies women vs New Zealand women

MI vs CSK probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav (Impact Sub).

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube (Impact Sub).