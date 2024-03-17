MI suffer 2nd pacer injury blow with Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka ruled out of initial stages of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka suffered a left hamstring injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians have suffered a body blow in the form of left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Madushanka suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram and could only bowl 6.4 overs before Janith Liyanage had to complete his 7th over. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday, March 17 confirmed that Madushanka will take no part in the remaining part of the series and will start the recovery process after the scans were done.

"Dilshan Madushanka will not further take part in the ongoing tour as the bowler will return to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the 2nd ODI," an SLC release on Twitter (now X) said. "Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player," the release further added.

With the three-match ODI series nicely poised at 1-1, Madushanka's absence could be felt by Sri Lanka majorly in the decider on Monday, March 18. Not just Sri Lanka, the 23-year-old's franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) will also bear the brunt of it with Madushanka set to be ruled out of action for at least a couple of weeks if not more.

Madushanka, who was picked by MI at IPL 2024 auction for INR 4.6 crore is set to miss the initial stages of the tournament in a second blow to the five-time champions as far as their pace bowling stocks are concerned. MI will already be without the services of Gerald Coetzee, who will miss a few games at the start as he continues his recovery with the Mumbai Indians having arrived in India already.

Madushanka's absence means Nuwan Thushara is likely to start for MI alongside Jason Behrendorff in the pace department with Jasprit Bumrah being the leader of the bowling attack.