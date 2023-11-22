'Mausam banana apna kaam hai' - Riyan Parag's response after non-selection for Australia T20Is floors internet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag.

Assam captain Riyan Parag has given an epic response after his non-selection for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting Thursday, November 23 in Vishakhapatnam. Riyan finished the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 as the leading run-getter and hence there were rumours of him getting an opportunity for the Men in Blue against the Aussies at home.

However, the 22-year-old doesn't seem disheartened by the decision and took to 'X' formerly Twitter to post an epic caption that has drawn plenty of eyeballs. "Mausam banana apna kaam hai ab badal garje ya na garje usse hame kya," Riyan posted on X.

Notably, Riyan's purple patch during the course of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw him create a new world record in Twenty20 cricket. The right-handed batter became the first player to score seven consecutive fifties in T20 cricket - a feat that saw him go past Virender Sehwag of India, Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler, New Zealand's star opener Devon Conway, and Italy's Wayne Madsen.

The first half-century of his seven-match-long streak came against Bihar while playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. He scored 61 off 34 balls, including four fours and five sixes and decimated Bihar's bowling attack at a strike rate of 179.41. His other six consecutive fifties came against Services (76* off 37 balls), Sikkim (53* off 29 balls), Chandigarh (76 off 39 balls), Himachal Pradesh (72 off 37 balls), Kerala (57* off 33 balls) and Bengal (50* off 31 balls).

His post suggests that he is now focusing on the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which gets underway on November 23 (Thursday). Assam are placed in Group D alongside six other teams - Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh.

