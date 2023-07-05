Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
SAFF Championship 2023: Manipur footballer Jeakson Singh drapes himself with Meitei flag at medal ceremony

Soon after the picture went viral on social media and netizens started questioning, Jeakson Singh also came up with a clarification for his actions. Read on to know what is the actual matter.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2023 13:39 IST
Jeakson Singh, SAFF Championship 2023 Final
Image Source : TWITTER/JEAKSON SINGH Jeakson Singh's actions after SAFF Championship 2023 final have come under the scanner

Team India scripted history on Tuesday (July 4) beating Kuwait in the final of SAFF Championship. The match went down the wire to penalty shootout as India won by 5-4 margin. Celebrations erupted in the Indian camp as soon as the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the penalty. However, during the medal ceremony and celebrations, India's defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh was seen draped in the flag of Kangleipak (Salai Teret flag). 

This is a seven-coloured flag representing seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity in Manipur. Perhaps, Jeakson collected his winners' medal draped in the said flag only and his actions didn't go unnoticed on social media. Manipur is currently witnessing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities for last two months and it goes without saying that Jeakson wanted to draw attention of the world towards the same.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media even as netizens questioned Jeakson Singh's actions. "What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state/regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball," a Twitter user said while others called him 'unprofessional' as well.

Meanwhile, it didn't take long for Jeakson to issue a clarification as well. He took to his Twitter handle to state he didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of anyone with his actions and that the SAFF Championship trophy is dedicated to all the fans in the country. "Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians," he wrote on Twitter.

According to ESPN, he also opened up after the match saying that his intention was to attract the attention of the government and the people of the country towards the violence happening in Manipur from last two months. "I just wanted to tell everyone in India and Manipur to stay in peace and not fight. I want peace. It's been two months now and still fighting is going on. I don't want that kind of thing to happen more and I just want to bring the government and other people's attention to get peace. Family is safe but there are lot of families who have suffered and lost their homes," Jeakson said.

