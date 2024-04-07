Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
  5. LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat
LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024 Live: Lucknow Super Giants after winning two games in a row will be keen to make it three in three against the Gujarat Titans, who lost a thriller against the Punjab Kings in their last game. Titans will be keen to come back to the winning ways.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 19:44 IST
LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs GT Live Cricket Score

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants after winning two games in a row will be keen to make it three in three as they take on the Gujarat Titans in their fourth game of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Lucknow have played just one home game so far and would want to make it two in two at the Ekana Stadium and given how Gujarat Titans' bowlers were put under pressure in the last game, they would want to bat first again, having a 100 per cent record in defending 160-plus scores in the tournament. On the other hand, the Titans would be ruing the last five overs with the ball and their batting order given that the likes of Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar were slow to get going. With David Miller out, will the Titans look to play a different attack? Follow all the live updates of the LSG vs GT match-

Live updates :LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Devdutt Padikkal is OUT and Umesh Yadav strikes again!! What a thinking to keep a slip and LSG have been rocked twice within three overs!

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Umesh Yadav has got De Kock in the very first over!!! He is gone for just 6 runs!

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Here we go!!

    Umesh Yadav starts with new ball!!! 

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

    Impact Subs!!

    Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

    Gujarat Titans Subs: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Two changes for GT

    Injuries galore in Gujarat Titans as they have made two changes
    BR Sharath and Spencer Johnson are IN; Saha and Azmatullah Omarzai are OUT due to injury

  • Apr 07, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first!!

  • Apr 07, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It's the clash of the newbies, can Lucknow make it three in three?

    Lucknow Super Giants have been in fine form in the 2024 edition of the IPL having won their last two games and would want to make it three in three against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 7. Welcome to our live coverage of Match No. 21 from the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

