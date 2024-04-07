LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

Live now LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024 Live: Lucknow Super Giants after winning two games in a row will be keen to make it three in three against the Gujarat Titans, who lost a thriller against the Punjab Kings in their last game. Titans will be keen to come back to the winning ways.