LSG vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow lose De Kock in first over after opting to bat

Devdutt Padikkal is OUT and Umesh Yadav strikes again!! What a thinking to keep a slip and LSG have been rocked twice within three overs!
Umesh Yadav has got De Kock in the very first over!!! He is gone for just 6 runs!
Umesh Yadav starts with new ball!!!
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma
Impact Subs!!
Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan
Gujarat Titans Subs: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav
Injuries galore in Gujarat Titans as they have made two changes
BR Sharath and Spencer Johnson are IN; Saha and Azmatullah Omarzai are OUT due to injury
Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bat first!!
Lucknow Super Giants have been in fine form in the 2024 edition of the IPL having won their last two games and would want to make it three in three against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 7. Welcome to our live coverage of Match No. 21 from the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
