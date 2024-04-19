LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants look for turnaround against reviving Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsLucknow Super Giants will be looking to regain a top-four spot as they host Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Lucknow enter this game with two back-to-back defeats and Chennai won their last two games to revive their IPL 2024 campaign.
The defending champions pulled off a statement win against Mumbai Indians to register their fourth win in six games. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are placed third in the points table and a win today will boost them to the second spot. KL Rahul's LSG are struggling after a strong start to 2024 and find themselves in the fifth position in the points table with three wins in six matches so far.