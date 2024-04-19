Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants look for turnaround against reviving Chennai Super Kings
Live now

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants look for turnaround against reviving Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants enter this game after losing their last two games while defending low totals and Chennai Super Kings look to register their third straight win in the crucial encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 19:02 IST
LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to regain a top-four spot as they host Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Lucknow enter this game with two back-to-back defeats and Chennai won their last two games to revive their IPL 2024 campaign.

The defending champions pulled off a statement win against Mumbai Indians to register their fourth win in six games. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are placed third in the points table and a win today will boost them to the second spot. KL Rahul's LSG are struggling after a strong start to 2024 and find themselves in the fifth position in the points table with three wins in six matches so far.

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 19, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss

    KL Rahul wins the toss as Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl first.

    Matt Henry to debut for Lucknow Super Giants.

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Matches LSG Won CSK Won NR
    3 1 1 1

     

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph.

    Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024: Kick off at 7:30

  • Apr 19, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game.

    KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings in the crucial encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium as the playoff race heats up with every game. 

    Stay tuned to receive live scores and regular match updates here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 34th T20 match

    Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

    Date & Time: Friday, April 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement