LSG list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Lucknow Super Giants

LSG list of players for IPL 2024: The Lucknow Super Giants team is a rising side in IPL having finished in the top four of the points table in their first two editions. The KL Rahul's men made it to the playoffs in both the previous years - 2022 and 2023 but failed to cross the eliminator barrier.

The Giants had retained most of their players ahead of the auction but still needed to fill a few holes in the team. The Giants came into the auction with a purse of INR 13.15 crore and a maximum of six slots to be filled. They were not as busy as the likes of CSK and KKR but picked a few players from the auction pool.

Their most expensive buy was Shivam Mavi whom they picked for INR 6.4 crore winning the bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The most they spent on the Indian player was M Siddharth again beating RCB and Gujarat Titans in the bidding war splurging 2.4 crore on him

Interestingly, they also picked Ashton Turner and David Willey among other international players and got hold of India U19 player Arshin Kulkarni and other uncapped player Arshad Khan. Overall, the look of the squad under KL Rahul's captaincy and Justin Langer's coaching looks extremely good as they will at least aim to make it to the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

LSG squad for IPL 2024

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshad Khan

