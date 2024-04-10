Lockie Ferguson to come in among 3 changes? Predicting RCB's likely playing XI for IPL 2024 clash against MI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Roayl Challengers Bengaluru are likely to make a few changes to their line-up in a crunch game against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against the Mumbai Indians in a key encounter in the 2024 edition of the IPL given that one more loss and the three-time finalists could find themselves in a must-win situation in all their remaining games. RCB haven't been able to put together a complete game with both bat and ball and have allowed teams to come back into the game. They need to start winning having already lost four matches and they could start with putting out a better line-up on the park, which as several experts and former cricketers have pointed out, hasn't been competitive enough.

Mahipal Lomror almost won them a game against the Lucknow Super Giants but he was left with too much to do and despite his quickfire cameo, he was left out of the side and should start in the batting line-up, which is going through its own struggles. Lomror can also bowl some left-arm orthodox and would help RCB sort their spin-bowling woes to some extent. Lomror's addition in the middle-order would help RCB take some load off Dinesh Karthik and it would mean that they could go for an overseas pace option in place of Cameron Green.

Lockie Ferguson, the Kiwi pacer, who has warmed the bench for this season thus far, could finally be brought into the XI as a last resort given RCB's bowling resources haven't been penetrative at all. Ferguson partnersing Reece Topley and Mohammed Siraj gives a good look to the bowling attack with Vijaykumar Vyshak being the second pacer.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain the same but RCB need their overseas batters skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to give them something more as Virat Kohli has been doing the heavy lifting and will need support from the others if the Men in Red have to challenge the Mumbai Indians on a flat surface like that of Wankhede Stadium.

RCB's predicted playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Impact player: Saurav Chauhan/Anuj Rawat/Manoj Bhandage