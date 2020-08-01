Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Watch ENG v IRE live cricket match online

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: After a dominant victory in the first ODI, hosts England will aim to seal the series against Ireland in the second match in Southampton. The side defeated Ireland by six wickets in the 172-run chase, with David Willey and Sam Billings make important contributions with the bat and ball respectively. Ireland will aim to improve on their batting performance, which played a major role in the side's defeat on Thursday. The side was reduced to 73/7 before debutant Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine took Ireland to a respectable total. England, too, will hope for building up on starts as their top-order comprising of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and James Vince was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI. You can watch the live streaming cricket, England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI live on Sony SIX and TV Telecast on Sony SIX. You can also follow the ball-by-ball updates of the second ENG vs IRE ODI on indiatvnews.com.

Live Match Streaming, England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI

When is England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Cricket Match?

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI will take place on August 1 (Saturday).

When will England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI​ match starts?

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI live cricket match will start at 06.30 PM.

Where is England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI match being played?

England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI match Today?

You can watch England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI?

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Peter Chase, Craig Young, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Joshua Little

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage