LIVE Asia Cup 2022, BAN vs SL, Score, Latest Updates: Can Lankan Lions tame Bangla Tigers in knockout clash?
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to take on each other in a knockout clash. Afghanistan's onslaught on both teams meant that they became the first team to reach the Super 4s from Group B.
The Afghan boys defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and then triumphed Bangladesh by 7 wickets. They have turned out to be a dark horse of the tournament and will pose a great challenge to India and Pakistan from Group A.