Legends League Cricket 2023: Schedule, Squads, Broadcast and live steaming details

Amidst the World Cup final loss disappointment in the country, the Indian fans will get to watch some of their retired heroes back in action with Legends League Cricket commencing on November 18. The season opener of the tournament went under the radar with World Cup final in anticipation but now remaining 18 T20 matches will get a lot of attraction as top cricketers across the world are taking part in the league.

For the unversed, a total of six teams - Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, Manipal Tigers and India Capitals - are taking part in the competition. Bhilwara Kings won the opening match against India Capitals chasing down a mammoth total of 229 runs thanks to Irfan Pathan's match-winning knock of 65 runs off 19 balls with one four and nine sixes. He trumped the Gautam Gambhir-led side in the competition even as their skipper smashed 63 off 35 balls. Top players like Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Gayle and Kevin O'Brien among other nations are also taking part in the competition.

Where to Watch Legends League Cricket

The ongoing Legends League Cricket will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar. Moreover, Fancode have aso bagged the rights and will be streaming all the matches of the competition live on its platform.

Schedule

November 18, 2023: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 20, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 21, 2023: Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 22, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)

November 23, 2023: India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Ranchi, 3 PM (IST)

November 24, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 25, 2023: India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 26 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 27, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

November 29 , 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

November 30, 2023: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)

December 1, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Jammu, 3 PM (IST)

December 2, 2023: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Visakhapatnam, 7 PM (IST)

December 3, 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars, Visakhapatnam, 3 PM (IST)

December 4, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, 7 PM (IST)

December 5, 2023: Qualifier 1, Surat, 7 pm

December 6, 2023: Eliminator, Surat, 7 PM

December 7, 2023: Qualifier 2, Surat, 7 pm

December 9, 2023: Final, Surat, 7 pm

Squads

Bhilwara Kings

Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Solomon Mire, William Porterfield, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Irfan Pathan (c), Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah (wk), Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh

Gujarat Giants

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chris Gayle, Nathan Reardon, Richard Levi, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O’Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dishant Yagnik (wk), Parthiv Patel (c & wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Ben Laughlin, Dane Piedt, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Sreesanth, Sulieman Benn

India Capitals

Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Y Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ben Dunk (wk), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ashley Nurse, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Kotarangada Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, Rusty Theron

Manipal Tigers

Amitoze Singh, David White, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (wk), Robin Uthappa (wk), Harbhajan Singh (c), Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar

Southern Super Stars

Aaron Finch (c), Andre McCarthy, Cameron White, Rajesh Bishnoi, Rameez Khan, Ross Taylor, Tanmay Srivastava, Upul Tharanga, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Farveez Maharoof, Jesse Ryder, Johan Botha, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Abdur Razzak, Amila Aponso, Ashok Dinda, Pankaj Rao, Suranga Lakmal

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Asghar Afghan, Martin Guptill, Mohnish Mishra, Peter Trego, Shivakant Shukla, Suresh Raina (c), Tirumalasetti Suman, Dwayne Smith, Milind Kumar, Stuart Binny, Yogesh Nagar, Amit Paunikar (Wk), Chamara Kapugedera (wk), Chris Mpofu, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Morne Morkel, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best

