Legends Intercontinental T20 League launched feat Brett Lee, Parthiv and Swann; to be played in USA in August

Follow us on Image Source : LIT T20 The USA-based Legends Intercontinental T20 League was launched on Thursday, May 23 in New Delhi

Among host of cricket tournaments for the legends of the game which have emerged post-pandemic, the newest T20 league for the former cricketers and some of the greats of the game has been launched - the Legends Intercontinental T20 League 2024. The league featuring as many as seven teams named after continents as the title of the tournament suggests, will be played at the Moosa Stadium in Texas from August 16 to 28. The tournament was launched in New Delhi in the presence of some of the legends of the game including Brett Lee, Parthiv Patel, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Graeme Swann and the league CEO, Vishal Sharma, a former Ranji player.

"Scheduled to kickstart on August 16, the tournament will see seven teams -Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions and Caribbean Vikings- all vying for the inaugural title," a LIT T20 League release said.

Established by the USA-based Brosid Sports LLC, the league will be played in a round-robin format with a total of 24 matches to be played. The four top teams will qualify for the knockouts with the semi-finals to take place on August 27, followed by the summit clash on August 28.

It will be a busy year for the sport in the USA as it furthers its bid to go even deeper into the markets in America with the T20 World Cup, Major Cricket League and now the LIT T20 scheduled to take place one after the other in consecutive months.

Asked if that was the case, former Australian pacer Brett Lee in a response to an indiatvnews.com query said, "Personally, it's great that they are playing cricket in the States. Obviously the T20 World Cup is being shared between America and the Caribbean but for this tournament, the chance to get over there and showcase the talent and get the local Americans plus the expats and anyone that's actually moved over there, that love cricket to see the old faces again play cricket. For guys that are from the sub-continent, Australia or from England, the chance to get to play in America will be pretty cool."