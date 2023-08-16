Pakistan's left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wahab Riaz rejoices after getting rid of Chris Woakes during 2019 World Cup

Out-of-favour Pakistan's left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket after a career that spanned over 15 years. Though he has hung his international boots, the 38-year-old pacer will continue to play franchise cricket all around the world.

He last played for Pakistan during their bilateral series against New Zealand in December 2020. The fiery pacer took to 'X' formerly known as Twitter to inform the world about his decision.

"Stepping off the international pitch

After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!" Wahab captioned his retirement post on X.

The Lahore-born made his Test debut in August 2010 at The Oval against England. He went on to play 27 matches for Pakistan in the longest format of the sport and claimed 83 scalps at an average of 34.50, including two five-wicket hauls and three four-fers.

The majority of his success while playing for the country came in the ODIs where he snared 120 wickets in 91 games, including his best bowling figures of 5/46 that came in the semi-final clash against India at Mohali during the 2011 World Cup. The pace bowler also represented Pakistan in 36 T20Is and picked up 34 poles at an economy rate of 8.20.

Wahab expressed immense satisfaction in the way he served Pakistan and also mentioned that he is looking forward to playing in various franchise competitions around the world.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world," he said in a statement.

Latest Cricket News