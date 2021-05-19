Kuldeep Yadav in trouble over taking COVID vaccine at unnamed location

Image Source : TWITTER/KULDEEP YADAV Kuldeep Yadav posted photo of himself getting COVID vaccination on social media.

Struggling to find his place in the playing XI, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav found trouble outside the field, as well as the Kanpur district administration, ordered an inquiry over the spinner allegedly taking vaccine at an unnamed location instead of the hospital he had booked a slot in, reported India Today.

As per his Twitter handle, the cricketer received the first does of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday as he shared photo of the same.

The post was captioned: "Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Be safe because you need to be united in the fight against COVID-19."

As per media reports earlier, Yadav received the COVID jab in the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar for which he had taken an appointment.

Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said ADM Atul Kumar has been asked to inquire about the matter properly and submit the report at the earliest.