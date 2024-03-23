KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 3 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : SRH/X Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at Eden Gardens on March 21, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host new-look Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Pat Cummins, the ICC World Cup 2023 winning captain, has taken the leadership role from Aiden Markram for Hyderabad. SRH finished the last season at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in 14 games but the arrival of Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga significantly put the team in a dominant position this season.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer returns to retake captaincy duties for Kolkata Knight Riders. Phil Salt's arrival with a rich form in T20Is and the sensational IPL return of Mitchell Starc further boosts KKR in the IPL 2024.

KKR vs SRH Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 3rd T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Herinrich Klaasen (C), Phil Salt

Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Heinrich Klaasen: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded just two wins in IPL 2023 but Klaasen was on another level by smashing 448 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 177.07. Klaasen has recently established himself as one the best current T20 batters in the world and is likely to win extra points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Shreyas Iyer: The star batter enters this game after missing the entire IPL 2023 with an injury. Shreyas was the leading run-getter for KKR in the 2022 edition with 401 runs in 14 innings and also registered 95 runs in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha to get in a rhythm before IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Match 3 probable predicted XIs:

KKR probable playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.