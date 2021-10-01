KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Morgan's Kolkata take on Gayle-less Punjab in Dubai

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2021 Match 45, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Live Updates from Dubai

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Kolkata will look to continue winning momentum and edge closer towards the playoffs berth. The latest batting sensation Venkatesh Iyer will eye a decent start, having gathered 126 runs in four games so far. Kolkata have won three of their four games in the second leg and are currently fourth in the table.

Punjab, on the other hand, are sixth, heading into the encounter in a do-or-die situation. Punjab will remain in the fray with a win, but a defeat will put them in a tricky spot. With three matches to go, the Punjab outfit will look to get six points and hope Kolkata or Mumbai suffer more than one defeat.

Punjab have also suffered a major blow in the form of Chris Gayle, who announced his decision to leave the bio-secure environment citing "bubble fatigue". The West Indies dasher is likely to remain in Dubai before joining the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.

KKR vs PBKS Preview: IPL's newest sensation Venkatesh Iyer's footwork or the lack of it will be put through a stern test against the sharp googlies bowled by Ravi Bishnoi when Kolkata Knight Riders square off against a beleaguered Punjab Kings here on Friday. Knights all-rounder Venkatesh has caught everyone's attention with his fearless strokeplay against genuine pace but Bishnoi's wrist spin has troubled the best in the business during the last two editions.

It will be the biggest match-up in the game which is very important for KL Rahul's Punjab Kings if they have any intentions of staying afloat in the competition. Rahul had admitted after the defeat against Mumbai that his team has not played well under pressure and needs to put up a better fight. [FULL PREVIEW]