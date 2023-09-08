Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes glitter as England unveil new jersey ahead of ODI series against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET England players in their new ODI jersey

England have unveiled their brand new ODI jersey ahead of their 50-overs bilateral series against New Zealand starting Friday, September 8 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The jersey has blue as the dominant colour. There are stripes of dark blue running all over the jersey along with a faint blue colour and the emblem of the Three Lions at the top left of the jersey.

Several star players from the ODI team appeared in a photoshoot to flaunt the new jersey. In a post shared by England Cricket on Instagram white-ball captain Jos Buttler, red-ball skipper Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, leg spinner Adil Rashid, wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, former captain Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and opener Jason Roy can be seen posing for the camera in the new and attractive jersey.

The England team led by Buttler will play against the Blackcaps in a four-match ODI series starting on Friday, September 8. The first ODI of the bilateral contest will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The two teams recently locked horns against each other in a four-match T20I series that ended in a stalemate 2-2. There will be a lot of star attraction during the series as Ben Stokes and Trent Boult will mark their return to the ODI format. While Stokes recently came out of retirement for the ODI World Cup, Boult has also been recalled to the ODI set-up, keeping the marquee tournament in India in mind.

England's ODI squad:

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson

New Zealand's ODI squad:

Tom Latham(w/c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

