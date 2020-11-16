Jimmy Neesham mocks Big Bash League’s new rule ‘X-factor’

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jimmy Neesham.

In order to "encourage and reward positive, high-scoring cricket" Cricket Australia introduced three new rules in their upcoming Big Bash League in ‘Power Surge', 'X-factor Player' and 'Bash Boost'.

While the rules are certainly a new approach to the game and has created an air of excitement among cricket fans around the globe, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is often known for his quirky tweets, took a dig at one of the rules.

The Black Caps cricketer wondered “How ‘X-factor’ could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11?”.

How much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11? https://t.co/yNabaCuu6e — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 16, 2020

As per Cricket Australia, the 'X-Factor player', named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game at the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat or bowled no more than one over.

In other rules, the 'Power Surge' will consist of a two-over period where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the inner ring. The batting side can take it at any given time from the 11th over of the innings onwards. Meanwhile, the powerplay at the start of the innings has been reduced to four overs.

The 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point which will be given midway through the second innings. The side that is chasing down the target will be awarded the bonus point, "if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition". However, if they're trailing, the fielding side will receive the point. A team can now score four points every game as the points awarded for a win, in general, has been increased to three points from two previously.