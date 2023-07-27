Jay Shah provides major update on Jasprit Bumrah's return, hints at new captain for Ireland tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah during the ODI series against England in July 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah all but confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's potential return to international cricket next month. The star pacer is set to be part of India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland next month.

Earlier today (July 27), reports of Bumrah's return to international cricket surfaced online. He hasn't played any form of cricket for almost ten months but recently made a rapid recovery at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

BCCI provided a positive update on Bumrah's recovery at NCA earlier this week. The right-arm pacer is bowling at full capacity and is tipped to feature in practice games to gain match fitness in the coming days.

Indian team is currently engaged in a multi-format away series against West Indies. They will finish the tour with five-match T20I series on August 13 and then will travel to Ireland for three T20Is starting on August 18. Hardik Pandya, who is leading the T20I team on West Indies tour, is expected to miss the Ireland series along with key senior figures.

India next participate in ODI Asia Cup 2023 from August 30 and are likely to rest key players to manage their workload. Jay Shah confirmed that apart from Ireland tour, there will be consistency in selection. He also added that Bumrah is totally fit and is likely to be part of India's squad for Ireland.

"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland. There will be consistency in selections apart from Ireland tour," Jay Shah told reporters during a media conference on Thursday. According to a report from PTI, Shah also revealed that Hardik will be given rest after West Indies tour, suggesting a new captain for the series.

Bumrah led India during a rescheduled Test match against England in July last year and will be a leading candidate to captain the T20I team on the Ireland tour.

