Watch: Jamie Overton receives thunderous ovation after 97 vs NZ at Headingly

Jamie Overton played one of the most impressive Test innings in a recent while as the Surrey batter scored a scintillating 97 vs New Zealand during the 3rd Test at Headingly.

Overton came in when his side was reeling at 55/6. He dug deep, stood his crease, and played with a mix of caution and aggression en route to an impressive 97 on debut.

In an innings that lasted 136 deliveries, Jamie hit 13 boundaries and two maximums. It was Boult who finally got rid of Overton, but he did his job and took England to 296-7. After his wicket, England tumbled down like nine pins and got out pretty quickly.

As soon as Boult dismissed him, Bairstow went over towards Overton and congratulated him for the innings that helped England turn the game around. The crowd at Headingly were up on their feet for the astounding effort.

Overton, along with Jonny Bairstow, stitched a partnership worth 241 runs in 274 balls - the 9th highest partnership for the 7th wicket in Test history that left the Kiwis shell-shocked. Overton also became only the second English cricketer after WG Grace to score more than 97 runs or more on debut and take a wicket.

It's still day 3 of the Headingley Test, and with England just having a lead of 31 runs, it will all come down to who does better in the 2nd innings.

England Playing 11

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

New Zealand 11

Tom Latham, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner