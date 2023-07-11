Iss age mein kya matlab? Main abhi...: Ajinkya Rahane's response leaves skipper Rohit Sharma in splits - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ajinkya Rahane will be India's vice-captain once again as they take on West Indies

Team India will be up against West Indies in a two-match Test series to kick off the multi-format tour starting July 12 in Dominica. The BCCI made a few significant changes in terms of personnel for the series, however, the biggest talking point of the squad was the re-appointment of veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain.

Rahane, who made his comeback into the Test team in the World Test Championship final, with knocks of 89 and 46 in two innings not only made sure that he will stay in the side for a long time once again but was re-inducted into the leadership group since all three of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are currently injured.

Ahead of the series, Rahane was asked by a reporter about making a comeback in the evening of his career and getting the leadership role once again. The BCCI shared the video of the interaction with skipper Rohit Sharma turning a reporter for Rahane.

Responding to the first question Rahane said, "Is age mein matlab? Main abhi bhi young hoon yaar (At this age means? I am still young). There is still a lot of cricket left in me. Definitely, the IPL season was pretty good and I had a very good domestic season as well." The response left captain Rohit in splits before it was his turn to ask a question.

Answering Rohit about how he was feeling about his game and form, Rahane said, "Batting wise, I am feeling quite confident. In the last year and a half, I have worked quite a bit on my fitness. I have worked on some areas of my batting as well. I am enjoying my cricket and my batting at the moment. I don’t want to think far ahead. As of now, every match is important - personally and from the team point of view as well. I am focusing on that."

The veteran batter further added that vice-captaincy is not new for him and hence there wasn't much difference this time around but admitted that they will have to be their best despite many not giving the West Indies a chance.

