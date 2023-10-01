Irani Cup 2023 Live: When and where to watch between Saurashtra and Rest of India match on TV and streaming?

Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
Ranji Trophy 2023 champions Saurashtra led by Jaydev Unadkat will be up against Rest of India led by Hanuma Vihari in the Irani Cup clash. Rest of India features some of the out-of-favour players including Mayank Agarwal and Vihari himself and a good game could be their ticket to South Africa.

Irani Cup 2023 live streaming and telecast
Image Source : GETTY Irani Cup 2023 live streaming and telecast

It's the Irani Cup time, just before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins in Ahmedabad a few days later. The Ranji Trophy 2023 champions Saurashtra will play Rest of India, which features some of the players in and around the Indian team including skipper Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat and pacer Navdeep Saini. A good match here could see them be on the plane to South Africa in December.

However, not just the ones from the Rest of India squad, senior statesmen of Saurashtra Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat will be also hoping to get back in the reckoning. Pujara was dropped for the West Indies series while Saurashtra skipper Unadkat had a quiet couple of games in the Caribbean and will be hoping to continue his County form where he breathed fire for Sussex. Saurashtra start favourites as they are playing on home ground in Rajkot and have been a strong team but with players like Sarfaraz Khan among others in the kitty, Rest of India will definitely challenge them.

When and where to watch the Irani Cup 2023 final between Saurashtra and Rest of India on TV and OTT in India?

The five-day Irani Cup match between Saurashtra and Rest of India will begin on Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 AM IST and will run till Thursday, October 5. The Irani Cup game will be telecasted live on TV on Sports18 Khel channel and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

Saurashtra: Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai(w), Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Devang Karamta, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Snell Patel, Jay Gohil, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Rest of India: Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, Srikar Bharat(w), Dhruv Jurel, Rohan Kunnummal, Sarfaraz Khan, Hanuma Vihari(c), Shams Mulani, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Pulkit Narang, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

