IPL Media Rights Auction: Know who won TV rights & Digital rights among Star, Sony, Viacom 18 & Zee

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL media rights auction

What was the selling price?

Who are the winners?

Package A which contains Broadcasting rights were sold for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore and Package B which includes Digital rights for India have been sold for Rs 20,500 crore.

While there was a lot of speculation about Sony being the winner, Disney Star retained the broadcast rights. According to reports, a bidding war was going on between Sony and Star.

Viacom 18 has bagged the Digital rights of India.

What were the base prices?

The bidding for TV started with a base price of 18,130 crores for 410 matches from 2023 to 2027 and ended at a 30% premium i.e 57.5 crore per match.

On the other hand, Digital rights(for the Indian subcontinent) concluded at Rs 48 crore per match from a base price of Rs 33 crore.

The overall bid of broadcast and digital rights for IPL 2023-2027 closed at Rs 43,050 crore from the base price of Rs 30,340 crore.

What is the break-up of 410 matches?

The 410 matches across five years are as follows:

74 matches each for 2023 and 2024.

84 games in 2025 and 2026

94 matches in 2027.

What about C and D packages?

The second day of the e-auction concluded with bidding for packages C and D to resume on Tuesday.

The value of Package C which includes 98 games for five years in the non-exclusive digital category from 2023-27 touched Rs 1,700 crore from the base price of Rs 1,440 crore.

It will be followed by package D, which has a base value of Rs 3 crore for overseas TV and digital rights.

What are the four packages provided for bidding?

There are four specific packages in which e-auction will be conducted for 74 games per season for five years from 2023-27 with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package A: Indian sub-continent exclusive TV (broadcast) rights

Package B: Covers digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.

Package C: For 18 selected games in each season for digital space

Package D: All games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

How will be the bidding conducted?

All bidders will have to make separate bids for each package, this time. The participants will make the decision whether or not to continue bidding for the media rights after a certain stage. This is different from the 2017 auction when there was a process of closed bidding. As per reports, the owners are given a secret code through which they bid.