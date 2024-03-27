IPL 2024: SRH spinner Wanindu Hasaranga unlikely to be available at least for a week

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to miss leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for at least a week more in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He is currently struggling with chronic pain in his left heel as the cricketer will be consulting doctors overseas for the treatment on the same.

According to reports in ESPNCricinfo, Hasaranga played the white-ball matches against Bangladesh in pain and after assessing him, Sri Lanka Cricket's medical staff has suggesting him to seek further medical opinion for the injury. For the same reason, he is expected to travel out of Sri Lanka and after more assessment his further availability for IPL will be known. For the unversed, Hasaranga was picked by SRH at the auction for INR 1.5 crore.

With the T20 World Cup set to be played in June and Hasaranga being the captain, SLC might not want to risk rushing him back to the action. Interestingly, the latter took back his Test retirement much to everyone's surprise earlier this month only to be banned for two Tests after racking up eight demerit points for breaching article 2.8 of the players' code of conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

If he hadn't taken back his Test retirement, Hasaranga would've missed the first few matches of T20 World Cup. However, SLC has categorically denied any such ploy. As for SRH, they will have to continue to wait for the cricketer's availability of at least the clarity on his injury. They are set to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their first home game of IPL 2024 and are coming off a loss by four runs against KKR in their season opener.

SRH squad for IPL 2024: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy