Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone propel Punjab Kings to winning start, ruin Rishabh Pant's return for Delhi

Punjab Kings made a winning start to their campaign in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League as they beat the Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Ishant Sharma's injury didn't help the Capitals as they were playing one bowler short anyways and Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone didn't miss.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2024 19:34 IST
Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran stitched a match-winning
Image Source : AP Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran stitched a match-winning 67-run stand for the Punjab Kings against the Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings made a winning start at their new home Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh in the 2024 edition of the IPL as they beat the Delhi Capitals by four wickets on Saturday, March 23. Despite the last over burst by Abishek Porel for the Capitals, the Kings would have fancied their chances to chase down 175 runs and they did despite losing wickets regularly in the middle as the partnership of Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone did enough to get their team home.

More to follow...

