Mumbai Indians script history, become first team to achieve 150 wins in T20 cricket

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in the 2024 edition of the IPL after beating Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in their fourth game of the tournament at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7. The tournament hasn't gone the way the Men in Blue would have wanted. However, in front of 18,000 children supported by various NGOs as part of Mumbai Indians' ESA program, the Men in Blue smashed a massive score of 234, including a 32-run final over which ended up being the difference in the end.

Delhi Capitals' lone warrior Tristan Stubbs with an unbeaten 25-ball 71 kept the match interesting till the end before his compatriot Gerald Coetzee bowled a three-wicket final over in which the 23-year-old didn't even got the strike as Mumbai Indians crossed the finish line rather comfortably.

This was Mumbai Indians' 150th win in T20 cricket (including IPL and CLT20) as they became the first team in the world to achieve the milestone. The next best is Chennai Super Kings, who are still two victories away from the landmark.

Most wins in T20 cricket (including Super Over wins)

150 - Mumbai Indians* (in 273 matches)

148 - Chennai Super Kings (in 253 matches)

144 - India (in 223 matches)

143 - Lancashire (in 248 matches)

143 - Nottinghamshire (in 244 matches)

142 - Somerset (in 270 matches)

Prithvi Shaw also scored a quickfire 66 off just 40 deliveries, however, the target of 235 was always going to be out of the Capitals' reach. Stubbs somehow made the target look possible but with no support from any of the lower-order batters, it was always going to be an impossible chase.

It may be a start for things to come for the Mumbai side given they have found a combination that looked powerful and had 6-7 bowlers as well.