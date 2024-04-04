WATCH: Andre Russell falls flat on ground by Ishant Sharma's toe-crushing yorker, lauds Delhi Capitals pacer

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI/IPL Ishant Sharma had Andre Russell on the floor with a pin-point yorker

"Sher budha zarur hho gaya lekin shikaar karna nahi bhoola (Tiger may be getting old, but still knows how to hunt)" is a famous dialogue from the popular Bollywood film 'Bharat' and it might hold true for some of the senior pros of Indian cricket, who have shown that they have still got it. Whether it's Mohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan or now Ishant Sharma, all of them are reminding everyone what they can still do despite being in the twilight of their careers.

Ishant, the tall Indian pacer, may have played his last for India, but made Andre Russell sniff the pitch with a toe-crushing yorker. Yes, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may already have 264 runs on the board and Russell might have already scored a match-breaking knock of 41 off just 18 balls, but to come and produce such a delivery when given the responsibility to close out the innings where the batters were ruling the roost, it was probably the delivery of IPL 2024.

Aimed at the stumps on the middle and leg, Ishant with a 144 km/hr delivery surprised Russell with the inward movement and a second later, he was on the ground, falling flat before he picked himself up and applauded the bowler to let him know that he got him this time. However, this is not the first time when Russell has found himself on the receiving end of cracking yorkers as it has happened in the past as well with Mustafizur Rahman and Kagiso Rabada.

Watch the video here:

Ishant didn't even celebrate, given the situation of the Delhi Capitals in the match but it was delivery worth its wait in gold. Ishant took another wicket in the same over and gave away just eight runs to not let the Knight Riders smash the highest score of IPL, which Sunrisers Hyderabad got to last Wednesday against the Mumbai Indians.

272 was always going to be a challenging score to chase down and losing four wickets in the powerplay wasn't the ideal way to start for the Delhi Capitals. Skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs did try their best with fifties but eventually, the Capitals folded for 166 and suffered their third loss of the tournament.