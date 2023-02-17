IPL 2023 schedule out! Here's all you need to know about dates, squads, venue, opening match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL/TWITTER IPL Logo

The Indian Premier League schedule for the 2023 edition has been released by BCCI on Friday. The tournament is set to kick-start on the 31st of March. In its 16th season, The 16th edition of IPL will stage a total of 70 league stage matches including 18 double-headers.

What are the 10 teams that will face each other in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will face each other in a race to win the prestigious title.

Who will play the opening match?

The IPL will begin with a high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

How many total matches will be played in the tournament?

The 16th edition of IPL will stage a total of 70 league stage matches including 18 double-headers will be played from March 31 to may 21

