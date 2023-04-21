IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule out! Here's all you need to know about dates, venue

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL Trophy

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League have kick-started on the 31st of March. In the season so far, 28 matches have been played and all matches have not been less than thriller. IPL 2023 will stage a total of 70 league stage matches including 18 double-headers will be played from March 31 to May 21. BCCI has now announced the schedule and venue details for Playoffs and Final on Friday.

"The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May.The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively," BCCI said in a statement.

Here's the Playoffs and final schedule

23-May (Chennai) - (Qualifier 1) Team 1 vs Team 2

24-May (Chennai) - (Eliminator) Team 3 vs Team 4 Chennai

26-May (Ahmedabad)- (Qualifier 2) Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

28-May (Ahmedabad) - (Final) Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Here's everything you need to know about the League stage matches of IPL

What are the 10 teams that will face each other in the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will face each other in a race to win the prestigious title.​

How many total matches will be played in the tournament?

The 16th edition of IPL will stage a total of 70 league stage matches including 18 double-headers will be played from March 31 to May 21.

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage. The top four teams will make it to the Playoffs.

