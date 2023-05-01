IPL 2023 LSG vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 43, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team RCB

IPL 2023: LSG vs RCB, Today Match Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 43rd game of IPL at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday. In the 3 IPL matches player between both teams so far, RCB have won 2 matches against LSG who have won 1 match.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 43

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Full Squad -

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is slow and expected to help the spinners mostly. It will get tough for the batters to get going and it will be tough chasing down a score in excess of 150. Even in IPL 2023, the average first innings score has been 152 in Lucknow.

As for the weather, there is 11% chance of rain, according to Accuweather. A cloud cover less than 92% is expected throughout the match. Whether the match will be played for entire 40 overs or it will get shortened due to rain is something to watch out for.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis who has been impressive with his batting in the 2023 edition and is the top contender for the Orange Cap with 422 runs in 8 matches. He is expected to impress with his batting in the next match as well.

Best Bowler of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is currently in a brilliant form this season. In the IPL 2023, Siraj has played 8 matches and has taken 14 wickets so far and has an economy of 7.31. He can prove to be lethal against Lucknow batters.

Who will win the Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Latest Cricket News