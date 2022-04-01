IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell shine as KKR beat PBKS by 6 wickets to claim top spot in points table

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Umesh Yadav bowled his best spell in the history of IPL

Pacer Umesh Yadav claimed 4/23 to set the stage before Andre Russell blasted a quick-fire unbeaten 70 to help Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Punjab Kings by six wickets with 33 balls to spare in their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Yadav claimed four for 23 off his four overs and Tim Southee scalped two for 26 as Punjab Kings were bowled out for 137 on being asked to bat first. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 31 off nine deliveries but once he got out, PBKS collapsed like nine pins.

The Knight Riders were looking in trouble at 51/4 with Ajinkya Rahane (12), Venkatesh Iyer (3), skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and Nitesh Rana (0) were back in the dugout. Russell came to their rescue, hitting sixes at will as he and Sam Billings guided them through to victory.

Russell, dealing mostly in sixes, blasted eight hits over the boundary rope and two fours as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 31 deliveries. He and Sam Billings (24 not out) raised 90 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership as KKR reached 141/4 in 14.3 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 137 all out in 18.2 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31, Kagiso Rabada 25; Umesh Yadav 4/23, Tim Southee 2/26) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 141/4 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 70 not out, Sam Billings 24 not out, Shreyas Iyer 26; Rahul Chahar 2/13) by six wickets