IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach this milestone

In Mumbai Indians' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jasprit Bumrah took wicket of Washington Sundar and scripted history.

He has become the first Indian pacer to take 250 wickets in T20 format. Out of which 142 wickets are from IPL.

The 28-year old has played in domestic circuit for Gujarat, in IPL for Mumbai Indians and for Team India at international level. He has taken 67 wickets in T20Is and 41 at domestic level.

Bumrah has scalped 12 wickets with an economy of 7.26 in this season with his first five-wicket haul of the tournament against KKR.

The other India's pacers who are at the second and third position in the list are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from this edition of IPL and are currently positioned at the bottom of the table.The five time champions have lost nine out of 12 matches played. Their next match is against Delhi Capitals on 21st May.

Earlier in the match against SRH, MI won toss and opted to bowl first.

