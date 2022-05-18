IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG - Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul script history in IPL; Break plethora of records

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul record longest opening stand against KKR

The batting by both the openers of Lucknow Super Giants proved to be a nightmare for Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul recorded the highest opening stand in the fifteen years history of the tournament. Smashing more than a dozen boundaries and sixes together, both the players set a monstrous target of 211 runs. There is not a single team except LSG in IPL who didn't lose a single wicket in 20 overs.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in IPL:

229 Kohli - De Villiers RCB v GL Bengaluru 2016

215*Kohli - De Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015

210*Rahul - De Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022

The duo of South African and Indian players registered a series of records individually as well at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton made his second IPL century after 2016. He scored 140 off 70 balls which is his highest score of the tournament. He also climbed to the third position in the list of the highest individual score in the league. He topped the list of highest runs by a wicket-keeper in the history of IPL.

Highest individual scores in IPL:

175* C Gayle RCB v PWI Bengaluru 2013

158* B McCullum KKR v RCB Bengaluru 2008

140* Q de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022

133* AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015

132* KL Rahul PK v RCB Dubai 2020

KL Rahul

The skipper Rahul too wasn't behind, he hammered 68 off 51 balls by hitting four sixes and three boundaries and registered his 30th fifty of IPL. He became the only player in the history of IPL to score 500+ runs in five back-to-back seasons. His performance this season has been praise-worthy with two centuries and 537 runs in 14 matches.

LSG is currently placed third on the IPL 2022 points table in their debut season.