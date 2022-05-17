IPL 2022: Is Arjun Tendulkar going to make his debut in MI's last match? Did Rohit drop hint?; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arjun tendulkar in action (file photo)

Mumbai Indians fans have been eagerly waiting to see Arjun Tendulkar on the field and their wait is likely to be over soon. In Mumbai's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, it is speculated that Rohit has dropped a hint on Arjun's arrival.

Jr. Tendulkar who is yet to make his debut in IPL is expected to play in Mumbai Indians' last match of the season.

After the toss, talking about the changes in the MI team against SRH, Rohit said, "Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, and Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team."

Excitement rose in the camp of MI fans when he further added, " We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game."

With speculations, Twitter got flooded with posts:

Arjun, the left-arm pacer made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in 2021. Ahead of the 15th edition of the cricket league, Arjun was picked by the franchise for Rs 30 lakhs.

Five times champions MI have been disappointing this season. The team which is currently right at the bottom of the points table with just six points was the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2022.

MI have their last match on Saturday, 21st May.