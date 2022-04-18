IPL 2022: Covid-19 hits Delhi Capitals, team under quarantine

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Team DC discussing strategy in a game against RCB

According to reports, Delhi Capitals have cancelled today's travel to Pune due to the Covid-19 scare. They will be quarantined in their rooms and tested for Covid today and tomorrow.

Patrick Farhart, DC's physio was earlier isolated after testing positive.

Reports also stated that a player has tested positive on Rapid Antigen Test and soon will undergo an RT-PCR test for confirmation. However, the name of the player is not known.

Delhi's next match is scheduled on Wednesday in Pune against Punjab Kings. Their next course of action is being deliberated with the BCCI.