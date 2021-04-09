Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Match 1, MI vs RCB: Follow Live Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on indiatvnews.com. Less than six months after lifting their record-extending fifth IPL title, Mumbai Indians are back again for their sixth title-defending season. Rohit Sharma 's men will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While Mumbai hold the edge over Virat Kohli 's army having won 10 of their last 12 encounters, the champions have not won a season opener since 2013. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

MI vs RCB, Match 1 of IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc. Two editions of IPL within a space of five months isn't an ideal situation for all the stakeholders. But for the fans at large, exhausted by the second wave of COVID-19 with cases going past the one lakh mark daily, watching towering sixes, toe-crushers and new talents unearthed will be a welcome diversion in the next seven weeks. [FULL PREVIEW]