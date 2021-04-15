IPL 2021 | Dew played big role but we were 15-20 runs short, admits Rishabh Pant

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that dew played an important role in his side's three-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. He also admitted that the Delhi outfit was 15-20 runs short on the Wankhede strip.

Opting to bowl, Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets for 15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147 for eight. Pant was the lone performer for Delhi with his 51-run knock.

" The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short.

"But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start," said Pant in the post-match presentation.

Royals slumped to 17 for 3 in the fourth over and 42 for 5 at the halfway mark. However, David Miller's 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris' unbeaten 36 sealed the win for the Jaipur franchise.

"Hopefully if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping. So we had to something in the second innings," he concluded.