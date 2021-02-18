IPL 2021 Auction: Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player in IPL history; sold to CSK

Image Source : INDIA TV All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament.

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive buy among uncapped players in the history of the tournament. Gowtham was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 9.25 crore in the IPL 2021 auction.

Gowtham's base price was set at Rs. 20 lakh.

Gowtham is the second all-rounder bought by the CSK in the IPL 2021 Auction, with England's Moeen Ali being the first buy of the franchise.

The CSK had released six players ahead of the 2021 auction, which included a few of the key players of the side in the previous edition like Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla.

The side's left-handed batsman Suresh Raina has returned to the squad, after his sudden departure from the team ahead of the 2020 season raised speculations over his place in the side.

Here is the squad of CSK so far:

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore