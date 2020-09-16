IPL 2020 | Jay Shah shares first pictures of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium as MI, CSK prepare for opener

Image Source : TWITTER/JAYSHAH BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared the first pictures from Sheikh Zayed stadium, which is the venue for the opener of the IPL between MI and CSK.

The secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah on Wednesday shared the first pictures from Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium, which will be the venue of the opener of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be meeting in the curtain-raiser of the tournament on September 19. Both the sides were also the finalists of the previous edition of the IPL.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "3 more days to go! What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS."

3 more days to go!



What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/L3mE65arFH — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2020

He also attached the pictures of Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is one of the three venues of the tournament -- the other one being Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 29, was initially suspended till April 15 and was later suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic. It was eventually shifted to the United Arab Emirates after surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

IPL will be the second domestic T20 league to take place since cricket began amid the coronavirus pandemic - the first being the Caribbean Premier League. The league took place entirely in Trinidad, with players living in the bio-secure bubble.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage