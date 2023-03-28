Indian fans call out Scott Styris for his 'Big Dog' tweet for MS Dhoni

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
     
A video has gone viral where the crowd is chanting Dhoni's name after he walks out to practice in the nets at the Chepauk and Scott Styris reacted to it.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2023 11:11 IST
Styris and Dhoni
Image Source : GETTY/PTI Styris and Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally back to normalcy for the first time since 2019 season. The home and away format has resumed and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is back training at the Chepauk ahead of the season. Consequently, their skipper MS Dhoni is also back at his second home and the crowd has gone crazy over the same. On Tuesday (March 27), three stands of MA Chidambaram Stadium were opened for the viewers to watch their favourite team in the nets. Within few minutes, the stands were packed to witness their 'Thala' in the middle.

Understandably, the crowd went gaga when MS Dhoni walked out to bat chanting his name in unison. The video of the same has gone viral too and former CSK player Scott Styris from expressing his thoughts on the same. "Still the big dog around town," he tweeted only to invite the ire of some of the fans. The phrase 'big dog' didn't go down well with Twitterati and they called out Styris for the same. With the 'big dog' phrase, Styris was referring MS Dhoni as a notably prominent, important or powerful person in Chennai.

But took the literal meaning by the word and felt that the former Kiwi cricketer is calling MS Dhoni 'dog.' However, some of the fans were kind enough who duly put out the  correct meaning of the phrase and came out in defence of Styris.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

CSK squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

