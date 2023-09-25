Monday, September 25, 2023
     
  Asian Games Cricket: India women clinch Gold medal to become champions in maiden attempt

Asian Games Cricket: India women clinch Gold medal to become champions in maiden attempt

Asian Games Cricket: India women clinched the Gold by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2023 14:55 IST
India women bag Gold
Image Source : GETTY India women bag Gold

Asian Games Cricket: The Indian women's cricket team clinched the Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 with a win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. The Women in Blue on Monday defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs to take the yellow metal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. This was India's second Gold medal at the Asiad 2023 with the first coming on the same morning.

The Women in Blue scored 116 on a tricky pitch in Hangzhou. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India with 46 runs. However, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97 runs to take the top prize home. 

More to follow...

