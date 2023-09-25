Asian Games Cricket: India women clinch Gold medal to become champions in maiden attempt

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India women bag Gold

Asian Games Cricket: The Indian women's cricket team clinched the Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 with a win over Sri Lanka in the summit clash. The Women in Blue on Monday defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs to take the yellow metal at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. This was India's second Gold medal at the Asiad 2023 with the first coming on the same morning.

The Women in Blue scored 116 on a tricky pitch in Hangzhou. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India with 46 runs. However, India restricted Sri Lanka to 97 runs to take the top prize home.

More to follow...

