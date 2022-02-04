India vs West Indies: Haven't heard from BCCI on crowd capacity for T20I series, says CAB president

Friday, February 04, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Agencies Reported by: Agencies
Kolkata Published on: February 04, 2022 22:10 IST
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Friday said the board has not received any written information from BCCI regarding crowd capacity in a stadium for the West Indies series.

Reacting to media reports that the three T20 matches between West Indies and India would be held in an empty stadium, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said, "There are reports in the media that spectators would not be allowed during the three T-20 International Matches between India and West Indies to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, later this month."

However, we have not received any written intimation or information regarding the same from the BCCI till now. Therefore, we would like to refrain from issuing any reaction in the matter at present," he added. 

-Reported by ANI

