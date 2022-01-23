India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI, Newlands: D Chahar strikes early; Malan falls at 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah, vice captain of India, celebrates with team mates after taking a wicket during the 2nd One Day International match between South Africa and India at Boland Park, Paarl.

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI, Newlands: India opt to bowl first; 4 changes in IND Playing XI

> WICKET! Deepak Chahar strikes early for India as he sends Janneman Malan to the pavilion for just one run.

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands, Capetown is a dead-rubber contest as KL Rahul's India have already lost the ODI series. The visitors would aim for a win to salvage their pride and avoid a clean-sweep in the 50-over format series against the Proteas.

South Africa were clinical in both the games in Paarl where they won both the games by seven wickets. It remains to be seen if India can end the tour on a match-winning note.

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal



South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

> 4 changes in India's Playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav in place of Venkatesh Iyer.

Jayant Yadav replaces Ravi Ashwin.

Prasidh Krishna comes in for Shardul Thakur.

Deepak Chahar replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

> India have won the toss and decided to field first.



@1:10 PM:

@12:45 PM:

Probable XI

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads:

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen