IND vs ENG: President Kovind to inaugurate world's largest cricket stadium Motera

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI President Ram Nath Kovind will formally inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will formally inaugurate the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

Motera will host the day/night Test between the two sides from Wednesday, which also marks the first international match at the venue since its reconstruction. The stadium now holds the record for being the world's largest in the sport, with a capacity to host 1,10,00 fans.

In the third Test, however, Motera will host a 55,000 capacity crowd, owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Motera Stadium has 11 strips of six red and five black soils, along with four dressing rooms and an Olympic level swimming pool.

The old Motera Stadium, which housed a capacity of 54,000 spectators, was demolished in 2016.

The revamped stadium earlier played host to all of the knock-out matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

The four-match Test series between India and England is currently level at 1-1. While the visitors won the first Test by 227 runs, India made a terrific comeback to beat England by 317 runs in the second.

The Motera Stadium will host the remaining two Test matches of the series, as well as all of the five T20Is between the two sides. The T20I series will begin on March 12.